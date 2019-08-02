×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Hear Red Hearse's Lovelorn Single 'Everybody Wants You' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Singer-Songwriter Sam Fender Perform ‘Will We Talk?’ on ‘Fallon’

Emerging British rocker’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles out September 13th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

U.K. singer-songwriter Sam Fender was the musical guest on The Tonight Show on Thursday night, performing his song “Will We Talk?” The track is featured on his forthcoming debut album Hypersonic Missiles, out September 13th.

“Will We Talk?” proved to be a good choice for the Tonight Show stage, with no less than four guitarists (including Fender himself) and a string section providing backup to Fender’s passionate vocals. Shouting out New Order in the first line – “Blue Monday/Blarin’ loudly out the speakers” – Fender’s stage presence leaned more towards Springsteen than new wave, injecting the yearning message of the song into his wide stance and urgent guitar-playing.

The Tonight Show performance marked Fender’s second U.S. late-night performance of 2019: The emerging rocker previously played a pair of tracks on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March.

22-year-old Fender is notably one of the few true singer-songwriters who’s climbing the modern-day pop charts. “I have nothing against co-writes and the importance of them in our business, but Sam’s lyrics shoot straight from the heart — you can feel that,” Owain Davies, Fender’s manager, told Rolling Stone in April. “It’s a massive factor for sure. These are deeply personal stories.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad