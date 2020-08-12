 See Footage from World's First Socially Distanced Arena's Debut Show - Rolling Stone
See Footage from the World’s First Socially Distanced Arena’s Debut Show

The Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle, England, hosted U.K. indie-rock act Sam Fender and took far more precautions than its U.S. counterparts

Ethan Millman

Sam Fender plays first socially-distanced gig in Newcastle. Sam Fender on stage at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle. Fans in groups of up to five people are watching the show from 500 separate raised metal platforms at what the promoters say is the world's first socially-distanced gig. Picture date: Tuesday August 11, 2020. See PA story SHOWBIZ Fender. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire URN:54961053 (Press Association via AP Images)

Sam Fender kicked off the Virgin Money Unity Arena's series of socially distanced concerts on Tuesday in Newcastle, England.

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP

The Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle, England, which bills itself as the world’s first socially distanced concert venue, on Tuesday kicked off the first of several concerts with a show by English indie-rock act Sam Fender, who played a set for a couple thousand fans spread out across the horse-track-turned-arena venue in their own socially distanced pods.

Regional promoter SSD Concerts had begun planning for these socially distanced shows in April and finally announced the concept in July, when it became clear the promoter could pull off the event. It’s one of several experiments the live-music industry has attempted to bring back live shows as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought the entire industry to a standstill. The concert series will feature a slate of well-known U.K. performers, including Van Morrison, the Libertines, and Two Door Cinema Club.

Photos and footage from concert attendees shows an organized effort on SSD’s part (albeit a bit less of a raucous show than one may expect at a rock concert), as fans remained sequestered from one another outside of their individual groups.

These shows aren’t dissimilar from the drive-in shows that have been increasingly common this summer, but instead of making dedicated spaces for cars, SSD had fans attend in their own spaces after entering in socially distanced queues. Compared with the disastrous Hamptons concert from the Chainsmokers or this weekend’s South Dakota show from Smash Mouth — where organizers and attendees eschewed caution for packed, mask-free shows that ignored an ongoing deadly pandemic — SSD’s event seemed to take far more precautions.

Attendees looked relatively confined to their individual raised platforms, which were separated far enough apart to keep with social distancing. A venue of the Unity Arena’s size could potentially hold 20,000 people, organizers previously told Rolling Stone, but shows will be capped at 2,500. To avoid lines, fans preordered food and drinks they received as they entered the venue.

“The lack of human connection has been hard, and we wanted to be at the forefront of finding ways to safely go around to let people do what they love,” Libertines co-frontman Carl Barât told Rolling Stone of the band’s upcoming show at the arena. “But the method of it is fucking bizarre, man; it’s telling of the way things are right now. The fact that we’re at a place where people have to sit in their own bubbles to go to shows is mental. Like everybody, we didn’t really understand how it could work at first, but if this is the first thing we can legally do, then, yeah, sign us up.”

In This Article: covid-19, Sam Fender

