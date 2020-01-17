See Sam Elliott Recite ‘Old Town Road’ in Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Sam Elliott uses his incomparable drawl to recite the lyrics of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in a Western saloon in a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl LIV commercial.

The spot finds Elliott in his full-on “Stranger from The Big Lebowski” cowboy persona as he sits down at the bar at the dusty watering hole and forebodingly speaks the biggest song of 2019’s verses to the saloon’s patrons.

“I got the horses in the back. Horse tack is attached. Hat is matte black. I got the boots that’s black to match,” Elliott growls. “Ridin’ on a horse. Ha! You can whip your Porsche. I been in the valley. You ain’t been up off that porch, now. Can nobody tell me nothing. You can’t tell me nothing.”

The “Old Town Road” bass line then seeps into the scene as Elliott’s cowboy makes his exit.

What brought the beloved actor and the Grammy-nominated song together? Doritos, with the combo serving as an advertisement for the brand’s Cool Ranch chips. Doritos dubbed the ad revealed Friday a “teaser” for another commercial coming February 2nd, 2020, Super Bowl Sunday.