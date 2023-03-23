Wayne Swinny, Saliva Guitarist, Dead at 59

Wayne Swinny, guitarist and last remaining original member of Memphis rock band Saliva, has died at the age of 59, representatives for the band have confirmed. His cause of death has been attributed to a brain hemorrhage suffered while on tour supporting the band’s latest single “High on Me.”

“I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him,” Saliva frontman Bobby Amaru, who joined the band in 2011, wrote in a statement. “My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much.”

Saliva formed in Memphis, Tennessee in 1996 with a six-person lineup that featured Swinny on guitar. Their sophomore album, Every Six Seconds, arrived in 2001 with the notable singles “Your Disease” and “Click Click Boom,” elevating them to a new level of popularity.

“He was a Guitar Hero onstage with all the Rock ‘N’ Roll swag that most guitar players dream of,” Amaru added. “Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time.”

He continued: “I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage. He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a fucking blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God Bless you Wayne. I know we’ll meet again!!”

Saliva currently has over a dozen shows scheduled as part of their Spring Mayhem Tour with Through Fire and Any Given Sin. Remaining members Amaru, Brad Stewart, and Sammi Bishop have not yet shared an update on the status of the tour.