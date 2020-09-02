Sade Announces Six-Album Vinyl Set ‘This Far’ for October Release

Sony Music has announced a six-LP vinyl set for Sade titled So Far, featuring remastered versions of all of the band’s studio albums to date: Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000) and Soldier Of Love (2010).

The vinyl set, which is now available for preorder, is the first complete collection of Sade’s studio work ever released. Band members Sade, Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale and Paul Spencer Denman assisted in the albums’ remastering at Abbey Road Studios with engineer Miles Showell and the band’s long-time co-producer Mike Pela.

Showell and the band “worked from high-resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed using Miles’ own unique restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe, to perform the 12 sides of vinyl lacquer cuts,” according to a press release.

“The elaborate, half-speed mastering process produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound,” it reads. “No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.”

This Far will be released on October 9th, in a box set designed by Tom Hingston Studios in London.