Hear Sade’s New ‘Widows’ Song ‘The Big Unknown’

Sade have unveiled their slow-burning new ballad “The Big Unknown,” which features in the end credits of the upcoming Steve McQueen-directed film Widows.

Sade Adu and company also shared the lyric video for their new track, which pairs footage from Widows with lyrics that appear to draw from the film’s story about four women forced to pull off a robbery to pay the debts of their late husbands.

“I’m just trying to hold on / I’m falling in the dark below / I feel I’m falling in the big unknown,” Adu sings. “There’s no fire and flame on this cold, cold plane / No way to measure my pain.”

“It was an honor to work with such a legend,” McQueen previously said in a statement. “Sade is an incomparable talent and incredible artist who so rarely releases new material, but luckily the original series of Widows had deeply resonated with her.”

“The Big Unknown” is Sade’s second soundtrack contribution in 2018: Earlier this year, the group lent their “Flower of the Universe” to Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time. That track marked Sade’s first new song since 2011.

Sade last released their album Soldier of Love in 2010. Widows and its soundtrack arrive November 16th, with physical releases of the Hans Zimmer-scored soundtrack to follow.