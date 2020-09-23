 Sad13 Drops Sad Stop-Motion Video for 'Ruby Wand': Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sad13 Drops Sad Stop-Motion Video for 'Ruby Wand'
Home Music Music News

Sad13 Drops Sad Stop-Motion Video for ‘Ruby Wand’

Track is off upcoming LP Haunted Painting

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ahead of the release of her new album Haunted Painting on Friday, Sad13’s Sadie Dupuis has shared a stop-motion video for “Ruby Wand.”

Directed by Benjamin Stillerman, the video features a woman sitting in her kitchen, tossing ruby wands into the trash as she selects the Tower tarot card. Her house gets uprooted into the sky as it fills with water. “Diagnosed with OCD today/Somebody take my metal away,” Dupuis sings. “I just dive into my skin, looking for proof I’m OK.”

“Ruby’s my birthstone, thought to alleviate negative emotional energy and benefit self-awareness,” Dupuis said in a statement. “So a ‘Ruby Wand’ would be an instrument to conjure those changes. The song is about working through an OCD flare-up in the wake of complicated grief — seeking control through small rituals, good and bad.”

“Lyrically, it’s more literal than most of my songs, and the music mirrors that narrative,” she continued. “The synths are calculating but also fantastical, while the guitars and drums push against that clock in heavy chaos. Might as well also admit that ‘Ruby Wand’ is a weapon from Star Ocean, one of my very favorite RPGs.”

“Ruby Wand” follows the singles “WTD?” “Ghost (Of a Good Time),” “Oops…!” and “Hysterical.” Dupuis will release Haunted Painting via her Wax Nine label. You can preorder it now.

In This Article: Sad13, Sadie Dupuis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.