Sabrina Claudio, Fake Zayn Head to Future in ‘Rumors’ Video

Sabrina Claudio heads to the future in the neo-noir video for her new single “Rumors.” The Zayn-assisted track appears on her album Truth Is, which came out earlier this month.

At the beginning of the video, Claudio wanders the streets at night with a group of friends. At one point, she decides to bail, and the scene starts to glitch out, alternating between footage of her posing in a skintight pink and walking the streets alone. Zayn does not appear in the video, but a model who looks a lot like him keeps tabs on Claudio, surveillance-style.

Truth Is is Claudio’s sophomore album, following up last year’s No Rain, No Flowers. The Miami-born singer made her debut in 2016, independently releasing songs before dropping her debut EP, Confidently Lost, on SoundCloud in 2017. Later that year, she released a mixtape titled About Time.