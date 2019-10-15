 Watch Sabrina Claudio, Fake Zayn Head to Future in ‘Rumors’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next RS Charts: Travis Scott's 'Highest in the Room' Explodes to Number One Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sabrina Claudio, Fake Zayn Head to Future in ‘Rumors’ Video

Claudio released her sophomore album ‘Truth Is’ earlier this month

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sabrina Claudio heads to the future in the neo-noir video for her new single “Rumors.” The Zayn-assisted track appears on her album Truth Is, which came out earlier this month.

At the beginning of the video, Claudio wanders the streets at night with a group of friends. At one point, she decides to bail, and the scene starts to glitch out, alternating between footage of her posing in a skintight pink and walking the streets alone. Zayn does not appear in the video, but a model who looks a lot like him keeps tabs on Claudio, surveillance-style.

Truth Is is Claudio’s sophomore album, following up last year’s No Rain, No Flowers. The Miami-born singer made her debut in 2016, independently releasing songs before dropping her debut EP, Confidently Lost, on SoundCloud in 2017. Later that year, she released a mixtape titled About Time. 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.