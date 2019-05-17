Sabrina Carpenter Finds Peace in Stunning ‘Exhale’ Video

Singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter takes a moment to breathe in the serene new video for her song, “Exhale.”

The simple but affecting clip finds Carpenter singing the sparse and meditative ballad in a wide open field surrounded by mountains and hills. The clip even closes with a poignant moment where Carpenter croons the tune a cappella.

Carpenter released “Exhale” earlier this month and the track will appear on her upcoming album, Singular: Act II, which is expected to arrive later this summer. Carpenter said of “Exhale,” “I have been singing this song on my most recent tour for my fans exclusively and it has garnered even more meaning to me than it originally possessed. This song lets you in a little deeper to what you might not see on the surface. I hope it helps others to breathe.”

Carpenter got her start as an actress, starring in the Boy Meets World sequel series, Girl Meets World. In 2014, she released her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” while her first studio album, Eyes Wide Open, arrived the following year.

Along with releasing Singular: Act II this year, Carpenter stars in the new film, The Short History of the Long Road, which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also appears in the upcoming Netflix comedy, Tall Girl.