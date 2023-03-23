Sabrina Carpenter is Still Searching For Her Chill on ‘Nonsense’ Remix With Coi Leray

Eight months ago, Sabrina Carpenter lost her chill. On the Emails I Can’t Send single “Nonsense,” she concluded that she must have misplaced it somewhere in the heat of the moment. On the newly released remix of the track, she recruits rapper Coi Leray to help her find it.

“Nonsense (Remix)” doesn’t help the search efforts much, if only because Leray is equally as distracted. “He like when I’m talkin’ pop shit/It’s your bedtime, come and lay up in it/You just gonna blame it on the goose/Come take off these Jimmy Choos,” she raps, replacing Carpenter’s original second verse about wild thoughts and catching the love bug.

It wouldn’t be a “Nonsense” remix without a new outro, a tradition Carpenter began on tour where she personalizes the end of the track with a slick rhyme specific to whatever city she’s in. “This song harder than keeping a secret,” Leray trades off, with Carpenter driving it all home: “He said my head’s crazy, I’m a genius/What’s better than one pop star? It’s two, bitch/It’s Coi Leray and Brina on the remix.”

Carpenter first teased the remix in January, asking her fans who they would want to hear on it. The replies flooded with pleas for an Ice Spice collaboration, with Dove Cameron and Tate McRae’s names frequently popping up, too.

The record arrives less than a week after Carpenter expanded Emails I Can’t Send with a deluxe edition featuring four songs that didn’t make the original record. “People can say whatever they want to say, but I was lucky to be able to verbalize an experience that some people have been through,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “Hopefully it has helped them get through their experience with a little bit more strength and understanding. If I can do that, then I don’t have regrets.”