Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Love With ‘Because I Liked a Boy’ on ‘Corden’

Sabrina Carpenter appeared on The Late Late Show to perform a rendition of her song “Because I Liked a Boy.” Playing with her band, the singer and guitarist showcased the anthemic track with emotional fervor.

“Because I Liked a Boy” comes off Carpenter’s fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send, which dropped in July. She teased the album in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, shortly after the release of the LP’s lead single “Fast Times.”

Carpenter told Rolling Stone that “Because I Liked a Boy” was a “therapeutic” song to write. “The most difficult part about this album was that it started from a place where it was reflecting my life at the time,” she said. “Now, looking back on it, the last two or three years of my life, that song came from a really real place in my life, so it didn’t feel right to not kind of write that song. But at the same time, I’ve had so many people that have heard it tell me how much they relate to it in their own way.”

She added, “For me, it was just important to tell the story from my perception. One of my favorite movies is Easy A, and I was sort of picturing Emma Stone’s character because she was labeled to be something. It’s a weirdly empowering film in a sense. She uses humor to deflect her pain and what she’s going through and I do that too. I think this song has elements of that too. It’s also about the Black Eyed Peas!”

Carpenter will tour this fall in support of the album, her first U.S. trek since 2019. The singer is set to kick off her Emails I Can’t Send tour in Orlando in late September before making her way to the Bay Area to perform at the Regency Ballroom.