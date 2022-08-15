Sabrina Carpenter Is Taking Her Emails on the Road With Fall Tour

Sabrina Carpenter can read our minds, after all. On Monday, the “Fast Times” singer announced the dates for her fall tour, alongside its retro poster, to support her recently-released album, Emails I Can’t Send. The U.S. trek is the first time she has hit the road since her Singular tour in spring 2019.

“IM GOING ON TOUR,” she captioned the announcement. “WAKE UP,” she added.

Carpenter will kick off her Emails I Can’t Send tour in Orlando in late September before making her way to the Bay Area to perform at the Regency Ballroom. She’ll make stops at New York’s Webster Hall and Los Angeles’ Wiltern along the way.

Ahead of the album’s release, Carpenter chatted with Rolling Stone about her songwriting process and how she forced herself to be vulnerable in her newest music. “I had to fight the urge to do what I normally do — cover it up with confidence — and instead just actually feel those feelings,” Carpenter said. “The tolerance for bullshit in the last two years really minimized for me.”

Emails I Can’t Send featured singles such as “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” and “Skinny Dipping.” She gave fans a taste of what’s to come on tour during her one-off Samsung Summer of Galaxy concert in Los Angeles last month, performing tracks like “Because I Liked a Boy” and “Tornado Warnings” before ending the show with “Decode.”

Emails I Can’t Send tour

Sept. 28 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Life

Sept. 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Oct. 1 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 3 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Oct. 7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 9 – Chicago, IL @ House of Bloues

Oct. 12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom