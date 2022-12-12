Sabrina Carpenter Teases ‘New Songs’ as She Announces 2023 Tour

Sabrina Carpenter is just circling back, following up, and checking in! On Monday, the singer surprised fans by announcing a second North American leg to her successful Emails I Can’t Send tour.

“i said i was done but i was just confused,” Carpenter wrote on Instagram, quoting a lyric in her song “Already Over” and referring to her brief tour earlier this year. “So excited to announce the second leg of the emails i can’t send tour in North America.”

Carpenter will begin her tour in Fort Lauderdale on Mar. 16 before making her way through Texas and stopping at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Apr. 20. She’ll then head to the east coast stopping at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 2 and New York City’s Terminal 5 on May 11.

Carpenter will wrap her tour at Alabama’s Hangout Fest, which is being headlined by the likes of Lil Nas X, SZA, and Paramore. She also teased fans “outside of North America” that she’ll be announcing more dates “very soon.”

“I can’t wait to see your faces and maybe even sing some new songs!” she wrote.

This fall, Carpenter stopped in 14 major cities, including Los Angeles’ the Wiltern and New York City’s Webster Hall. Throughout the tour, she went viral for changing the outro to her song “Nonsense” each night.

Carpenter spoke to Rolling Stone as she prepared to release her project Emails I Can’t Send. “Dolly Parton was a huge reference of mine during this album, but I also wanted it to feel modern at the same time,” she said. “Sometimes writing some of the songs on the record was cathartic and I was crying and it wasn’t fun.” Trending MTG: Bannon and I Would Have ‘Been Armed’ and ‘Won’ the Insurrection Elon Musk Booed Mercilessly During Appearance With Dave Chappelle ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale: Sex, Lies, and a Hail of Bullets ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dahmer,’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 Golden Globe Nominees

Emails I Can’t Send Tour 2023: