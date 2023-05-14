S Club 7’s Reunion Tour to Continue Despite Paul Cattermole’s Death

British pop group S Club 7 announced Sunday that their reunion tour will still happen despite the recent death of founding member Paul Cattermole. However, they’ll continue on as a quintet after revealing that singer Hannah Spearritt has dropped off the European trek, which kicks off in October.

On Valentine’s Day, the seven members of S Club 7 — Tina, Paul, Hannah, Jon, Rachel, Bradley and Jo — announced plans to fully reunite for the first time in eight years for a 25th anniversary tour. However, just two months later, Cattermole died at the age of 46.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” S Club 7 said in a statement at the time. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

Following Cattermole’s death, the group didn’t comment on whether they would proceed with their reunion tour until Sunday, when – after a period of mourning and reflection – they posted a video on social media to say that while the trek will soldier on, S Club 7 will be down two members.

“You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7 she won’t be joining us on this tour,” member Jon Lee said. “We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up.” No reason for Spearitt’s departure was provided, though the Mirror reports she was “inconsolable” in the aftermath of Cattermole’s death. Trending Trump Rips Enemies, Ignores Melania in Mother’s Day Post Taylor Swift Defends Fan From Security Guard at Philadelphia Show Feinstein's Health Crisis Goes Back Farther than We Knew ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say

Additionally, S Club revealed that their reunion tour would now be dubbed the Good Times Tour in honor of Cattermole, who sang lead on the group’s 2001 song of the same name and a track was he planned on performing during the reunion trek.

“He’s always gonna be with us,” Rachel Stevens said. “We’re just gonna keep his memory alive and share it with you.”