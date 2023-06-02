S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Died of Cardiac Arrhythmia and Other Heart Issues: Death Certificate

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 died of heart-related issues on April 6, his death certificate reveals.

The British singer, who was 46 at the time of his death, died of cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardia ischemia, and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque hemorrhage, according to the certificate obtained by People.

The Mayo Clinic describes cardiac arrhythmia as an “irregular heartbeat,” while myocardial ischemia occurs when blood flow to the heart is obstructed by blockage of a coronary artery.

Last month, the Dorset Coroner’s Office announced that Cattermole “died from natural causes” and said the investigation into his death was “our investigations have “concluded.”

Cattermole was set to participate in an S Club 7 reunion tour prior to his death, featuring fellow group mates Tina, Paul, Hannah, Jon, Rachel, Bradley, and Jo. The group had said the tour will still go on as planned. Their tour is now dubbed the Good Times Tour in honor of Cattermole, who sang lead on the group’s 2001 song of the same name.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” S Club 7 said in a statement following his death. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Cattermole’s family issued a statement as well (per the BBC), saying the singer was found at his home in Dorset and was “pronounced dead later that afternoon.” A cause of death is still unknown.

"Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances," the family's statement continued. "Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

S Club 7 was formed in 1998, at the height of the Nineties pop boom, created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. During the group’s initial run, they released four albums — starting with 1999’s S Club and ending with 2002’s Seeing Double — though Cattermole was only involved in the first three, leaving the group in early 2002. S Club also starred in a variety of TV shows and movies, often playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

“He’s always gonna be with us,” Rachel Stevens said about the group’s upcoming tour. “We’re just gonna keep his memory alive and share it with you.”