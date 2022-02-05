 RZA Announces New Album, 'Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason
Home Music Music News

RZA Battles His Cyborg Alter-Ego in ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA said

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

RZA has teamed up with legendary producer DJ Scratch for his upcoming full-length album, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater. The long-delayed album, out March 4, takes its name from the Wu-Tang Clan producer’s streaming series, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater with RZA, where he provided running commentary on martial arts movies.

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA said in a release. “Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything.”

Coinciding with the album announcement, the MC released a video for the LP’s title track, which he directed alongside Danny Hastings. Paying homage to the kung fu movies that have influenced him for decades, the video finds RZA in a battle of good vs. evil against his futuristic alter-ego Bobby Digital — which, according to the release, is a central theme of Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater.

“It was an honor to produce & executive produce an entire album for a legendary MC, who happens to be one of the greatest hip hop producers of all time,” DJ Scratch said. “This album is like a movie. The first track gives you the synopsis of the movie. The beats & the videos we shot will take you back to when you couldn’t wait to turn to channel 5 every Saturday at 3pm to watch Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater. I’m proud of this project & I can’t wait to perform these songs live.”

RZA first teased the album — which was then called RZA vs Bobby Digital last June.

In This Article: album announcement, DJ Scratch, RZA, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.