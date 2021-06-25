 Hear RZA's New Song 'Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater' - Rolling Stone
Hear RZA’s New DJ Scratch-Produced Song ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’

RZA vs Bobby Digital out August 6th

RZA has shared his new song “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” from his upcoming LP, now titled RZA vs Bobby Digital. The album is set to arrive August 6th and was produced entirely by DJ Scratch.

“Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” takes its name from the Wu-Tang Clan producer’s weekly streaming series Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater with RZA, where he provides running commentary for his beloved martial arts movies. For the theme song of sorts, RZA enlisted another celebrated beatmaker, DJ Scratch.

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA said of the song in a statement. “Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. He (Scratch) delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural to flow and write to these songs.”

“Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” follows RZA’s “Pugilism,” a long-unreleased track that he finally shared in April when he announced his new album, then-titled Digital Potions. It was billed as RZA’s first LP under the Bobby Digital alter ego in 13 years.

