fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Obituary

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Yellow Magic Orchestra Member and Oscar-Winning Composer, Dead at 71

In addition to work with pioneering Japanese electronic music band, Sakamoto won Academy Award for his The Last Emperor score
Ryuichi Sakamoto obituary
Ryuichi Sakamoto Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

Ryuichi Sakamoto, keyboardist for the pioneering Japanese electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra and Oscar-winning composer of films like The Last Emperor and The Revenant, has died at the age of 71.

Sakamoto’s Twitter announced his death Sunday, noting that the influential artist died on Tuesday, March 28; while no cause of death was provided, Sakamoto battled two forms of cancer over the past decade, and announced in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.

Trending

Sakamoto’s death comes just over two months after his Yellow Magic Orchestra bandmate Yukihiro Takahashi died at the age of 70 from aspiration pneumonia.

This story is developing.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Ridiculousness' Co-Host Chanel West Coast Leaving MTV Clip Show After 30 Seasons, Inks Overall Deal With Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

'John Wick 5' Back on the Table After Box Office Blowup

The Royal Family Reportedly Isn't Interested in Giving Prince Harry a 'Warm Reception' If He Decides To Go To King Charles III's Coronation

'Million Dollar Listing' Stars Josh and Heather Altman Buy Pricey Newport Beach House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad