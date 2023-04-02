Ryuichi Sakamoto, Yellow Magic Orchestra Member and Oscar-Winning Composer, Dead at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, keyboardist for the pioneering Japanese electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra and Oscar-winning composer of films like The Last Emperor and The Revenant, has died at the age of 71.

Sakamoto's Twitter announced his death Sunday, noting that the influential artist died on Tuesday, March 28; while no cause of death was provided, Sakamoto battled two forms of cancer over the past decade, and announced in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.

Sakamoto’s death comes just over two months after his Yellow Magic Orchestra bandmate Yukihiro Takahashi died at the age of 70 from aspiration pneumonia.

This story is developing.