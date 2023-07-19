Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS’ Jimin a Guitar From ‘Barbie’ Movie

Ryan Gosling is making amends with BTS‘ Jimin ahead of the anticipated Barbie movie release on Wednesday.

From one Ken to another, the actor apologized to Jimin for breaking the Barbie cardinal rule: Never copy another Ken’s style.

“Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first,” said Gosling in a video shared on the official Barbie Twitter. “You definitely wore it best, and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. And besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so… it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Gosling referenced the black Western-style outfit Jimin wore in the “Permission to Dance” music video, which also featured white embroidered flowers and tassels — while the actor paired the look with a white cowboy hat and pink bandana. “Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY!,” the post captioned along with the video of Gosling’s confession.

Gosling has received high praise for his performance in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie film — he also performed in the soundtrack’s ridiculous and perfect “Just Ken” ballad, which was penned by executive music producer Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.