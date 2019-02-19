×
Rolling Stone
Ryan Adams’ Guitarist Todd Wisenbaker Urges Musician to ‘Get Help’

“My life has become a complete shitstorm of someone else’s utter delusion,” guitarist says

Ryan Adams performs at the Marriott Rewards and Universal Music Present Music is Universal during the South by Southwest Music Festival at JW Marriott Austin, in Austin, Texas2016 SXSW - "Music is Universal", Chicago, USA - 16 Mar 2016

Ryan Adams' guitarist, Todd Wisenbaker (not pictured), issued a statement on the accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse leveled against Adams.

Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Adams’ guitarist, Todd Wisenbaker, urged Adams to “get help” after the musician was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by several women in a recent New York Times report.

In a post on Instagram, Wisenbaker suggested that he’d previously known about Adams’ alleged behavior, saying, “There were times when I chose to believe his insane version of the truth because it was easier than believing that anyone is capable of being this much of a monster. It’s sickening and embarrassing. I’ve recently learned that pretty much everything he’s ever told me is a lie upon a lie upon a lie.”

Seven women accused Adams of misconduct and abuse, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridges. Among the most jarring claims came from a woman named “Ava,” who said that after striking up an online dialogue with Adams when she was 14, the two of them engaged in phone sex and had Skype calls where Adams exposed himself (the FBI has since opened an investigation into the claim).

In his statement, Wisenbaker said he previously urged Adams to get help, and that he believed in “forgiveness, redemption and recovery.” However he added: “[M]y life has become a complete shitstorm of someone else’s utter delusion.”

Wisenbaker also admitted he was anxious about addressing the accusations out of concern for the safety of his family. But he noted, “I do realize that I have a responsibility to speak up. The women that spoke out are brave beyond words.”

