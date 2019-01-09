Ryan Adams Details ‘Big Colors,’ First of Three 2019 Albums

Ryan Adams mapped out big plans for 2019 as the rocker announced he would release three albums this calendar year. The first of the trio, Big Colors, arrives April 19th. After hinting about his 2019 plans on social media, Adams offered up details about Big Colors to the Washington Post‘s daily Power Up political newsletter and confirmed “three (!) new albums” are on their way.

Adams, Beatriz Artola and Don Was produced the 15-song Big Colors, which was recorded at New York’s Electric Lady, Los Angeles’ Capitol Studios and Adams’ own PaxAm studio.

“I wish everyone could witness the awe-inspiring sight of Ryan Adams recording in the studio . . . the endless flow of brilliant ideas is mind blowing and he’s clearly tapped into the deepest reaches of the Creative Ether,” Was told Power Up of the LP. “His forthcoming album(s) elevate his art form to a whole new stratosphere and it’s an honor and a thrill for all of us at Blue Note Records to work with him. Oh yeah . . . one other thing: he’s the most underrated guitarist in rock n roll.”

Politico writer Jake Sherman later tweeted that the second of Adams’ 2019 LPs would be titled Wednesdays, which Adams confirmed via retweet. The album’s cover borrows the layout of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska with its black borders and red block lettering.

>@TheRyanAdams’ 2nd of 3 albums out this year will be called “Wednesdays” pic.twitter.com/EtaQBcBNQi — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2019

On Monday, Adams tweeted, “Remember that year when I released 3 records. Let’s do it again.” The tweet was in reference to 2005, when he doled out Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights and 29 over the course of the year. Adams last released his Prisoner in 2017.

Big Colors Track List

1 “Big Colors”

2 “Do Not Disturb”

3 “It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud”

4 “(Expletive) the Rain”

5 “Doylestown Girl”

6 “Dreaming You Backwards”

7 “I Surrender”

8 “What Am I”

9 “Power”

10 “Showtime”

11 “In It For The Pleasure”

12 “Middle of the Line”

13 “I’m Sorry and I Love You”

14 “Manchester”

15 “Summer Rain”