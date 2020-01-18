 Rush Thank Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' After Neil Peart's Death - Rolling Stone
Rush Thankful for ‘Outpouring of Love’ in First Statement Since Neil Peart’s Death

“These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it,” Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson write

Rush - Neil PeartRush in concert at Hi-Fi Buys Amphitheatre, Atlanta, USA - 01 Aug 2004

Rush thanked fans and their rocker peers for paying tribute to Neil Peart in their first statement since announcing the drummer's death.

Rush thanked fans and their rocker peers for paying tribute to Neil Peart in Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s first public statement since announcing the death of the Rush drummer on January 10th.

“Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing,” Lee and Lifeson wrote on social media Friday.

“These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it.”

Following news of Peart’s January 7th death following a lengthy and unpublicized battle with brain cancer, many of the countless musicians who were inspired by the drummer — including Mike Portnoy, Lars Ulrich, Dave Grohl and more — penned tributes to Peart. I Love You Man stars Jason Segel and Paul Rudd also remembered the drummer.

“The world lost a true giant in the history of rock & roll,” Grohl said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Ulrich wrote, ““Thank you Neil. Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, gear and the possibilities that lay ahead…”

