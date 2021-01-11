Rush’s Geddy Lee Will Appear in Virtual Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Event

Rush’s Geddy Lee will participate in “The Show Must Go On: Stories of Resilience,” a virtual music and storytelling event organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

The show takes place Monday, February 18th from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $100 CAD; for an additional “Gala in a Box” charge, wine and charcuterie will be delivered to the buyer’s home.

Other participants include k.d. lang, former Barenaked Ladies member Steven Page, violinist Itzhak Perlman and the VSO. It’s unclear whether Lee will perform or speak during the event.

The VSO site teases “The Show Must Go On,” promising “stories you never get to hear – the missed flight; the story behind the story of the delayed start; the imposter Maestro; what the VSO did when Queen Latifah became ill two days before she was to appear with the VSO; stories of intrigue and mystery — all accompanied by inspiring music, amazing food, wine and ambiance — in the comfort and safety of your own home.”

Rush’s Lee and Alex Lifeson reflected on their former bandmate Neil Peart in Rolling Stone‘s recent digital cover story, published one year after the drummer-lyricist’s death. They also spoke about their own musical futures.

“[Rush is] finished, right? That’s over,” Lee said. “I still am very proud of what we did. I don’t know what I will do again in music. And I’m sure Al doesn’t, whether it’s together, apart, or whatever. But the music of Rush is always part of us. And I would never hesitate to play one of those songs in the right context. But at the same time, you have to give respect to what the three of us with Neil did together.”