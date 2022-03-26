Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Remember Taylor Hawkins: ‘A True Artist to His Very Core’

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson remembered Taylor Hawkins in a pair of poignant social media posts Saturday, hours after the Foo Fighters drummer’s death at the age of 50.

Hawkins and Dave Grohl together delivered the induction speech when the prog-rock legends were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Foo Fighters duo then performed “2112” alongside Rush during the Rock Hall ceremony.

“We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins,” Lee and Lifeson wrote Saturday.

“He was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core…there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all – including Alex, myself and the entire Rush family. Our hearts, love and sympathy go out to Taylor’s family as well the Grohls, and the extended Foos family…”

In a separate post on his personal Instagram account, Lee wrote about the time he joined the Foo Fighters onstage during a concert in Rush’s hometown in Toronto.

“My heart is truly breaking at the news of Taylor’s passing. A sweetheart of a man that radiated good vibes, a love of music, and a total monster on the drums,” Lee wrote. “He was so, so happy the night Alex and I came up onstage to play YYZ with him during the Foos show at the Air Canada Centre on March 23rd, 2008… His excitement was almost impossible for him to contain. Brother, you left us way, way too soon… rest in peace my friend…”

Both Hawkins and Grohl — along with every other drummer of their era — worshipped late Rush drummer Neal Peart. When Peart died in January 2020, Hawkins said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story.”

See Hawkins and Grohl welcome Rush into the Rock Hall in 2013 below: