Rolling Stone
Watch ‘Drag Race’ Alum Shangela’s Fierce Beyonce Tribute at GLAAD Awards

Drag superstar lip-synced to Destiny’s Child and solo Beyonce hits

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Shangela performs onstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Shangela performs onstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela lip-synced to a career-spanning medley of Beyoncé songs at the GLAAD Awards. Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z received the Vanguard Award at this year’s ceremony.

Shangela put her history of intensive dance performances and love for Beyoncé to work on the GLAAD stage. The drag superstar was flanked by four crop top-wearing male dancers as she powered through a mixture of Destiny’s Child and solo Beyoncé hits, including “Bootylicious,” “Partition,” “Single Ladies” and “Flawless.” In the crowd, Beyoncé was caught cheering throughout the medley and giving a standing ovation. She claimed during her acceptance speech that she had gotten a run in her stockings from cheering on Shangela.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also paid tribute to their LGBTQ family members during their joint acceptance speech. Jay-Z paid tribute to his mom Gloria Carter, a lesbian whose story he tells on his song “Smile.” Beyoncé remembered her Uncle Johnny, a gay man who died from complications caused by HIV.

Shangela most recently appeared on Season Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars where she made the Top Four. She also had a supporting role in A Star Is Born as the manager of the drag bar where Lady Gaga’s character Ally performs.

