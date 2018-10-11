Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Dismissal From Band Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Run the Jewels’ Ominous ‘Let’s Go (The Royal We)’

Killer Mike and El-P’s latest song is featured in the new Tom Hardy film ‘Venom’

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
El-P and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels, 2017

Run the Jewels released their contribution to the 'Venom' soundtrack.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Run the Jewels released a rugged new single titled “Let’s Go (The Royal We)” on Thursday. The song appears in the new Marvel film Venom.

The beat is the star here — the instrumental is nasty, patient and buzzing. Run the Jewels’ El-P and Killer Mike take turns rapping tightly wound verses that skim over the top of the droning bass line. Their lines are as ominous as the beat: “Death in the air, we relish the smell,” Killer Mike raps. “We are the hand of the lord/ We are the hand with the sword… we are the sealers of fate/ We are the fangs of the snake.”

Run the Jewels are in good company on the Venom soundtrack: Eminem also recorded a song for the film. Killer Mike and El-P have done well with music supervisors of late — in addition to the Venom placement, they landed songs in ads for Black Panther and on the Baby Driver soundtrack.

Venom enjoyed its wide release earlier this month and set an October opening-weekend-box-office record. It has grossed $225 million worldwide to date, according to Box Office Mojo. However, the film has largely been panned by critics.

Run the Jewels’ last album came out in December 2016.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad