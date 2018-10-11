Hear Run the Jewels’ Ominous ‘Let’s Go (The Royal We)’

Run the Jewels released a rugged new single titled “Let’s Go (The Royal We)” on Thursday. The song appears in the new Marvel film Venom.

The beat is the star here — the instrumental is nasty, patient and buzzing. Run the Jewels’ El-P and Killer Mike take turns rapping tightly wound verses that skim over the top of the droning bass line. Their lines are as ominous as the beat: “Death in the air, we relish the smell,” Killer Mike raps. “We are the hand of the lord/ We are the hand with the sword… we are the sealers of fate/ We are the fangs of the snake.”

Run the Jewels are in good company on the Venom soundtrack: Eminem also recorded a song for the film. Killer Mike and El-P have done well with music supervisors of late — in addition to the Venom placement, they landed songs in ads for Black Panther and on the Baby Driver soundtrack.

Venom enjoyed its wide release earlier this month and set an October opening-weekend-box-office record. It has grossed $225 million worldwide to date, according to Box Office Mojo. However, the film has largely been panned by critics.

Run the Jewels’ last album came out in December 2016.