Run the Jewels Become Action Figures in New ‘Walking in the Snow’ Music Video

Run the Jewels have released a new music video for “Walking in the Snow,” directed by Chris Hopewell; it’s the third music video the rap duo has released in support of RTJ4.

The video turns Killer Mike and El-P into stop-motion action figures leading a rebellion against an authoritarian regime headed by an evil ice king. “Walking in the Snow” follows videos for RJT4 tracks “Ooh La La” and “Out of Sight,” the latter of which featured 2 Chainz. This isn’t the duo’s first stop-motion-style music video; Hopewell directed the group’s “Don’t Get Captured” claymation stop-motion video in 2017.

“It was great to work with the RTJ guys again,” Hopewell said in a statement. “Everyone was very aware of the gravity of the subject matter and RTJ didn’t want to be too obvious or on the nail with the visuals, so we went with an Eighties style fantasy look with evil snow warriors and their icy king oppressing the bedroom toys. It was great to be involved with a project with a positive vibe to end a pretty fucked-up year.”

RTJ4 came out in June amid heightened racial tension in the U.S. following the police killing of George Floyd. It gained widespread critical acclaim as one of the duo’s best records, and was ranked sixth on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 best albums of 2020.