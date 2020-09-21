Run the Jewels to Perform All of ‘RTJ4’ for Special Voter Registration Concert

Run the Jewels will perform their latest album, RTJ4, in its entirety on Adult Swim, October 10th at midnight ET/PT to encourage voter registration and turnout in the 2020 elections.

The show is dubbed Holy Calamavote — after the RTJ4 track “Holy Calamafuck” — and will air commercial-free on the Adult Swim channel, as well as on the network’s website and YouTube page (the video will remain up on YouTube after the performance as well).

Ben & Jerry’s is co-sponsoring the event and helping out with voter registration efforts. During the livestream, fans will also be encouraged to donate to the ACLU.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4,” Run the Jewels’ El-P and Killer Mike said in a statement. “This will be fun.”

Run the Jewels released RTJ4 in June, dropping it for free on their website ahead of its official release. The record marked the duo’s first in four years, following 2016’s Run the Jewels 3, and it features guest spots from 2 Chainz, Pharrell, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, Josh Homme, Greg Nice and DJ Premier. Run the Jewels was supposed to open up for Rage Against the Machine on their 2020 reunion tour, but those dates were pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.