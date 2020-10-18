See Run the Jewels Perform ‘RTJ4’ in Entirety at ‘Holy Calamavote’ Livestream

Run the Jewels performed their latest album RTJ4 in its entirety for the first time for the “Holy Calamavote,” Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s livestream that encouraged fans to register to vote as well as support the ACLU.

During the livestream, Killer Mike and El-P were joined virtually by many of RTJ4’s guests: On “Ju$t,” both Pharrell Williams and Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha appeared via video for their respective verses, while Mavis Staples and Josh Homme showed up like apparitions on “Pulling the Pin.” Eric Andre served as emcee for the event, briefly interrupting the performance at times to play the role of telethon host.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4,” Run the Jewels previously said in a statement. “This will be fun.”

In June, Killer Mike and El-P spoke to Rolling Stone about their latest album and the current state of America. “I’m encouraged that Americans are seeing that we have a common enemy right now,” Killer Mike said. “I’m encouraged that the march for the rights of black citizens is being connected to the fight for women’s rights, for the rights of legal and illegal immigrants, for a lot of other fights for basic human rights. Everyone has hit an ‘enough is enough’ point. But yeah, being angry is a lifelong affliction for the black community. Channeling it is tougher.”