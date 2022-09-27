Watch Run The Jewels Perform Single ‘Ooh La La’ on ‘Kimmel’

Run the Jewels stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song “Ooh La La.” Appearing as part of the West Coast late-night show’s New York City taping, the duo, El-P and Killer Mike, tapped DJ Premier and Greg Nice for a hard-hitting rendition of the song.

“Ooh La La” comes off the rap group’s most recent LP, RTJ4. Alongside Nice and DJ Premier, the album features collaborations with 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme, who also co-produced his track “Pulling the Pin.”

Last month, Run the Jewels joined Black Thought and Danger Mouse for their song, “Strangers,” which also features A$AP Rocky. The track appears on Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s collaborative album, Cheat Codes, which dropped Aug. 12 via BMG. The duo also appeared on The Late Show to showcase their track “A Few Words for the Firing Squad.”

Run the Jewels have been on tour with Rage Against the Machine this fall. The group will perform at Corona Capital in Mexico City in November and will re-join Rage Against the Machine in the U.S. early next year.