Run the Jewels Drop New Song ‘No Save Point’ From ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Months after Run the Jewels released their latest album LP RTJ4, the duo are back with “No Save Point,” their contribution to the much-anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077.

El-P and Killer Mike’s involvement in the game’s soundtrack was first revealed in December 2019, when Killer Mike said, “Even in the dystopian future hard rap lives on. We wanna provide you with the soundtrack to fucking shit up.”

The game’s soundtrack also features new music by Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Refused, and more. A video for “No Save Point,” directed by Mike Puma, will arrive during the Adult Swim Festival.

In addition to “No Save Point,” El-P and Killer Mike have also partnered with the video game for a limited Run the Jewels x Cyberpunk 2077 collection featuring a heavyweight hoodie, T-shirts, and accessories. The collection will be available this coming weekend.