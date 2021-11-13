Watch Run the Jewels’ ‘Night of the Living Dead’-Inspired Video for ‘Never Look Back’

Run the Jewels pay homage to Night of the Living Dead in the duo’s new video for “Never Look Back,” a track off 2020’s RTJ4. The new visual — directed by acclaimed The Road filmmaker John Hillcoat — premiered Friday night as part of the Adult Swim Festival.

“Never Look Back” features footage from George C. Romero’s zombie classic, as the cult film now resides in the public domain. In the video, El-P and Killer Mike are placed within the 1968 movie, with the duo outrunning the slow-moving living dead and taking shelter in an abandoned home that, unfortunately, is already occupied by zombies.

The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero, Day of the Dead make-up artist/actor-turned-The Walking Dead director, also make cameo appearances as hillbillies in the video; “Never Look Back” was filmed in Killer Mike’s native Atlanta, where The Walking Dead shoots.

Run the Jewels recently released the digital deluxe version of their RTJ4, including a Lil Wayne-featuring remix of the LP’s “Ooh La La.” The duo will embark on their long-delayed tour with Rage Against the Machine in 2022.