Run the Jewels Share Release Date, Tracklist for New Album

Run the Jewels will release their long-awaited new album, Run the Jewels 4, June 5th.

The 11-track record is available to preorder and will feature previously released songs “Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)” and “Ooh La La,” the latter of which features Greg Nice and DJ Premier. Other guests on the album include 2 Chainz on “Out of Sight,” Pharrell Williams and Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha on “Ju$t” and Mavis Staples and Josh Homme on “Pulling the Pin.”

Run the Jewels primarily recorded RTJ4 at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios and Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The group first teased the record with the release of “The Yankee and the Brave” in March, followed soon after by “Ooh La La.”

The four-year gap between Run the Jewels 3 and 4 marks the longest stretch in between albums for El-P and Killer Mike. The pair first teamed in 2012 when El-P produced Killer Mike’s solo album, R.A.P. Music, while the following year they made their debut as Run the Jewels with their first self-titled record. The follow-up arrived in 2014, while RTJ3 was released in 2016.

Run the Jewels was supposed to open for Rage Against the Machine on their 2020 reunion tour, although those dates were rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, RTJ launched a new T-shirt line to raise money for their touring crew, which his out of work because of the postponed shows.

Run the Jewels 4 Tracklist

1. “Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)”

2. “Ooh La La” (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. “Out of Site” (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. “Holy Calamafuck”

5. “Goonies vs. E.T.”

6. Walking in the Snow”

7. “Ju$t” (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

8. “Never Look Back”

9. “The Ground Below”

10. “Pulling the Pin” (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. “A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation)”