Run the Jewels Drop Visualizer for Mexican Institute of Sound Remix of ‘Ooh La La’

New version of RTJ4 track boasts verse from Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan

Jon Blistein

Run the Jewels have dropped a new visualizer for the Mexican Institute of Sound remix of their track, “Oooh La La.”

Mexican Institute of Sound is the long-running project of producer/DJ Camilo Lara, who deftly fuses the throwback rap of “Ooh La La” (the song is centered around a sample of the 1992 Gang Starr classic “DWYCK”) with Cumbia and Mariachi influences, plus a new verse from Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan. Olly Frostie and Mason O’Brien crafted the animated clip for the remix, in which a car rolls down a desert road and the various performers on the song pop up in the rearview mirror.

The Mexican Institute of Sound remix of “Ooh La La” arrived earlier this month, and in a statement, Lara said of the track: “Making the global dance floor a united, inclusive, banging space where everyone is welcome is the mission that connects me with RTJ. Inviting Santa Fe Klan on this adventure was crucial: His voice brings together Guanajuato, Brooklyn, Ciudad de México, Atlanta.”

The original “Ooh La La” appears on Run the Jewel’s most recent album, RTJ4, which was released last June.

