Run the Jewels Reflect Back With ‘A Few Words for the Firing Squad’ on ‘Colbert’

Run the Jewels appeared on The Late Show to showcase their track “A Few Words for the Firing Squad.” The duo, El-P and Killer Mike, offered a hard-hitting rendition of the 2020 song, which sees the pair reflecting on their value as artists.

“A Few Words for the Firing Squad” comes off the rap group’s most recent LP, RTJ4. The album featured collaborations with Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme, who also co-produced his track “Pulling the Pin.”

Earlier this month, Run the Jewels joined Black Thought and Danger Mouse for their new song, “Strangers,” which also features A$AP Rocky. The track will appear on Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s upcoming collaborative album, Cheat Codes, out this Friday, Aug. 12 via BMG.

Run the Jewels are currently on tour with Rage Against the Machine, with several more upcoming shows at Madison Square Garden. The group will also perform at Reading and Leeds festival in the U.K. and will re-join Rage Against the Machine in Europe in September.

