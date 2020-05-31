Run the Jewels to Make New Album ‘Free for Anyone Who Wants Some Music’

Ahead of the June 5th arrival of Run the Jewels 4, the duo’s El-P said Saturday that their new album will be available for free upon release. El-P’s announcement came hours after Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike delivered an emotional speech where he addressed Atlanta demonstrators protesting George Floyd’s death.

“For me this is the only way I really know how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow,” El-P said of releasing RTJ4 “for FREE for ANYONE who wants some music.” “It’s the only weapon i’m truly trained in and i’m grateful to have it.”

El-P added, “I don’t have shit left to say right now that me and my brother @killermike don’t express on this album so I’m not saying shit anymore til then. on it is all our joy, humor, friendship and rage. We got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts.”

Run the Jewels 4, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Run the Jewels 3, will also be available for purchase. Killer Mike and El-P have so far released “Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)” and “Ooh LA LA” from their new album, which features appearance by Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staple, Josh Homme, Pharrell Williams, DJ Premier and more.

“I love y’all be safe don’t fall for the fuck shit and protect each other and your spirits from those that would divide and hurt you,” El-P said. “This ain’t an advertisement this is just me saying i love you and i hope this music does something for you in these fucked up times.”