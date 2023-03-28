Run the Jewels Announce Four-City Tour Celebrating 10th Anniversary

Run the Jewels are planning their own 10th anniversary party and they’re planning to bring it to four cities across North America with a 16-show celebration. The tour, billed as “RTJX — Celebrating 10 Years of Run the Jewels,” will spend four nights in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

“It’s mind blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ,” the duo of Brooklyn’s EL-P and Atlanta’s Killer Mike shared in a statement. “The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you.”

Run the Jewels will take the stage at New York’s Terminal 5, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Atlanta’s The Eastern, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in September and October. Each night will feature a different setlist made up of their four albums released to date.

The duo’s debut album Run the Jewels arrived in 2013 featuring the single “36” Chain” and collaborations with Big Boi and Until the Ribbon Breaks. They kept the self-titled theme running for all three of their subsequent albums, only changing up the format from Run the Jewels 2 (2014) and Run the Jewels 3 (2016) when they returned in 2020 with RTJ4. It’s like their own musical Fast and Furious franchise.

Ticket sales for the tour begin Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for each individual night as well as in a four-night package.

“We’re doing 4 cities, 4 nights each, and 4 full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence,” they continued. “So on night one it’s RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it’s RTJ2… etc. etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you.“

RTJX Celebrating 10 Years Of Run The Jewels Tour Dates

Sept. 13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept. 14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept. 15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept. 27 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Sept. 29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Sept. 30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Oct 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium