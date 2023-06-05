Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube to Join Run-D.M.C. at Hip-Hop 50 Live

Mass Appeal is teaming up with Live Nation and Yankee Stadium to celebrate Hip-Hop’s birthday. Billed as “on the day it began in the Bronx, where it all started,” the triumvirate will host Hip-Hop 50 Live on Aug. 11. The star-studded lineup includes sets from a slew of artists, including a headlining, guest-filled set from Run-D.M.C., whose performance is being billed as “Bottom Of The 9th, The Walk-Off.”

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” Run tells Rolling Stone.

D.M.C. adds, “August is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So ’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!”

Run-D.M.C. will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, and other surprise guests during their set. Mass Appeal says that more artists will be added to the bill on later dates, but so far there will be confirmed performances from T.I., Ghostface Killah, Common, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick.

Other specialty sets include a Queens Of Hip-Hop set featuring Lil Kim, Eve, Trina and Remy Ma; a Pillars of Hip-Hop set featuring Kool Herc, Grandmaster Caz, Melle Mel and Roxanne Shante; and era-spanning DJ sets from Battlecat, Mannie Fresh, Clark Kent, and Marley Marl. Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Thursday, June 8.

The Hip-Hop 50 Live show will be yet another performance during what’s been a banner year for Hip-Hop 50 celebrations, including a raucous performance at this year’s Grammys.