Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels: ‘I Hope Jay Can Finally Rest in Peace’ Following Suspects’ Arrest

Hours after federal prosecutors indicted two men in connection with the 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, both the late DJ’s family and rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels issued statements expressing their conflicted emotions.

“Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that two suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder,” McDaniels wrote.

“It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime,” he continued. “I commend NYPD, NYC Detectives, Federal Agents and all the law enforcement who were involved in this case, for not giving up and working to bring justice for Jay. I realize this is a first step in the judicial process, but I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace. My love to Jay’s wife Terri, his sons, his family, his friends, and all of his fans. #JMJForever”

Jesse Mizell, Jam Master Jay’s father, and the Mizell family, wrote, “First and foremost, we want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of our family today. We appreciate your kind thoughts and words. Upon hearing this news, we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay.

“We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope,” they continued. “In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter. We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy as this case moves forward through the judicial system. Thank you.”

Earlier on Monday, a representative for the United States Attorney’s Office confirmed to Rolling Stone that Ronald Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan, Jr., 36, were charged with murder while engaged in drug trafficking and firearm-related murder. Washington is currently in federal prison for robbery and will be arraigned at a later date. Jordan, who was brought into custody on Sunday, was also charged with seven counts of cocaine distribution between April and June 2017, along with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

“On or about October 30th, 2002 … the defendants … engaged in … a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, did knowingly and intentionally kill and counsel, command, induce, and cause the intentional killing of an individual, to wit: Jason Mizell, also known as ‘Jam Master Jay,’ and such killing did result,” the indictment read.

The Attorney’s Office alleges that Washington and Jordan entered Jam Master Jay’s Queens studio around 7:30 p.m. that night and pointed firearms at another person, demanding they lie on the floor. Jordan then allegedly approached Jay and shot him twice at close range, including once in the head, killing him. The second shot hit another person in the leg.