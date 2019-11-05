Rufus Wainwright Debuts Anna Wintour-Inspired Persona in ‘Trouble in Paradise’ Video

Rufus Wainwright dons a drag persona inspired by Anna Wintour in the new music video for “Trouble in Paradise,” out Tuesday. The stark visual shows Wainwright in various stages of transformation into the character, culminating in an ominous shot of what appear to be the recent fires in Los Angeles.

“Trouble in Paradise” is the lead single for Wainwright’s upcoming studio LP, his first since 2012’s Out of the Game. (In 2015, he released the soundtrack to his original opera, Prima Donna, followed by 2016’s Take All My Loves, a collection of nine Shakespeare sonnets set to music.) No title or release date has been announced for the album yet, but Wainwright worked on it with producer Mitchell Froom and will release the LP under his new label BMG.

Earlier this year, Wainwright dueted with Renée Zellweger on a rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for the soundtrack to the Judy Garland biopic Judy. He is currently on tour in the U.S. this month — it will wrap November 23rd at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.