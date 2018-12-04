Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next 'The Voice': See Kirk Jay's Heartfelt Cover of Chris Young's 'Tomorrow' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Rufus Wainwright Revive ‘Poses’ Classic ‘Shadows’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Singer-songwriter also jokes about seeking fame, fortune with opera

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rufus Wainwright performed his Poses cut “Shadows” and discussed his forays into opera during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday. The performance found Wainwright deftly leading his band through “Shadows” with his always compelling vocals. “I could be a great star/ Still I’m far from happy,” Wainwright sang, his resonant voice buoyed by rich harmonies from his backing band that droned in thick waves over the song’s brisk groove.

Wainwright is in the middle of his All These Poses tour, which has found him performing material from his 1998 self-titled debut and 2001 follow-up Poses. In October, his second opera Hadrian premiered at the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto, and during his interview with Meyers, Wainwright spoke about the surprisingly calming nature of writing opera, and his ulterior motives for pursuing the storied form.

“I’m writing operas because I want to be super famous and popular,” Wainwright joked. “I’m really exited to be buying the house next to Lady Gaga from my opera sales. But I enjoy the fact that when I write an opera, I have to be in one place and I don’t have to tour. And I can also tell my daughter, ‘I can’t play with you, I’m writing an opera.'”

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad