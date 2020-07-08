 Rufus Wainwright Shares His Memories on 'My Life in Songs' - Rolling Stone
Rufus Wainwright Shares His Memories on ‘My Life in Songs’

Singer-songwriter looks back on his life in music ahead of his latest album release

Simon Vozick-Levinson

Rufus Wainwright came by Rolling Stone’s video studio earlier this year to share the stories behind his greatest recordings in a new episode of “My Life in Songs.”

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter, whose new album, Unfollow the Rules, is out July 10th, talks candidly about early conflicts with his late mother, Kate McGarrigle (“Beauty Mark”), and his father, Loudon Wainwright III (“Dinner at Eight”); his wild twenties in downtown New York (“Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk,” “Poses”); and his life today with his husband, Jörn Weisbrodt, and daughter Viva.

Unfollow the Rules is Wainwright’s first pop album since 2012’s Out of the Game, following a stretch of time in which he’s toured widely and written operas, among other pursuits. The album’s release was delayed from this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic; during the global shutdown, he did a series of home concerts from L.A., including one for Rolling Stone’s “In My Room.”

For much more, read the full interview in Rufus Wainwright’s “My Life in 15 Songs” feature.

