Rufus Wainwright to Perform All of His Albums During ‘Livestream Tour’

Rufus Wainwright has announced Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!, a livestream tour where Wainwright will perform all nine of his studio albums.

The livestreams will see the singer-songwriter performing his albums in chronological order, one album side at a time, starting on Friday, October 9th, with Wainwright performing the first side of his debut album Rufus Wainwright. Dates for the first four albums have been announced, with more to come in the fall.

“Special times need special artistic ideas,” Wainwright says. “They also need leadership and unity but we are far from that here in the U.S. So, we as musicians can give the world our voice to offer reflection and vision at the same time.”

He adds that being unable to tour his latest album, Unfollow the Rules, has given him time to reflect on his artistic catalog: “I consider Unfollow the Rules a bookend to my first album; both were recorded and produced in Los Angeles in a lot of the same studios and with a lot of the same session musicians. I consider Unfollow the Rules my first album of maturity as a songwriter, following in the footsteps of the greats. So, it’s time to look back to look forward. I’m excited for fans to join me on my trip into the past and on this virtual world tour of my entire studio album catalog.“

Tickets for individual shows are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 day of the show and four show bundles are also available. Bundles come with the opportunity for fans to participate in Q&As with Wainwright and other benefits.