‘In My Room’ With Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright presented two gorgeous new songs from his upcoming album Unfollow the Rules in the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s ‘In My Room,’ a series in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

“I have to say that I have found this period to be incredibly productive as a musician,” Wainwright says in the clip, sitting inside his home studio in Los Angeles. “I’ve written lots of new songs and thought up some pretty wild projects that I hope will eventually come to be.”

Wainwright kicked off with “Only the People That Love,” as he strummed his guitar and sang, “Only the people that love/May dream.”

He then performed “Peaceful Afternoon,” a song he wrote for his husband. “Well, it’s coming onto thirteen years together, babe/I pray that it’s the luck, a lucky, lucky number,” he sings. “And although I know I’ve brought you joy and happiness, babe/I’ve also been a fec-, a fecund resource for anger.”

Wainwright’s In My Room segment follows performances by the Indigo Girls, Haim, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Phony Ppl, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

