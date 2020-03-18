Rufus Wainwright Will Perform Daily From His Los Angeles Home

Rufus Wainwright will perform music daily from his home in Los Angeles in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a series called Musical Everydays, the singer-songwriter will play one song from his catalogue every day on piano.

“In these dire times, I want to share some music with you all from the warmth and comfort of our home in Los Angeles,” he wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday. “Hopefully you’re at your homes with your loved ones as well. We have to stay positive and I feel that music and art are a large part of what gets us through times like these.”

“It’s even more essential to be reminded about what it really means to be human: compassionate, caring, creative,” he continued. “From now on, until the end of this isolation, I will record a song a day.” He then launched into his track “Grey Gardens” from 2001’s Poses.

Wainwright usually posts videos of himself performing on piano with the hashtag #RobeRecitals and #MusicalMondays, only now followers will see his robe a lot more often. “The more we stick to the rules of isolating ourselves, the more we can slow the spread of the virus down,” he said.

Wainwright is just one of the many musicians taking their performances to the internet, streaming through social media platforms or on their own websites. Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard just announced his own daily performances, while Neil Young is gearing up to announce the first date of his Fireside Sessions.

Wainwright recently announced a new album, Unfollow the Rules, out April 24th via BMG. It’s his ninth LP and first pop record since 2012’s Out of the Game. He dropped the LP’s lead single “Trouble in Paradise” last fall, followed by the Joni Mitchell-inspired “Damsel in Distress.”