Rudy Giuliani Throws Tantrum About Eminem Taking a Knee at the Super Bowl

Rudy Giuliani wasn’t dropping it like it was hot during Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Instead, he lost himself in the moment that Eminem took a knee during the performance. A day after the Super Bowl, the Four Seasons Total Landscaping aficionado went on local New York radio station 77WABC to share his opinion, which no one asked for, about the rap star’s political statement on stage.

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee,” he said, seemingly unprompted. “Why doesn’t he go to another country? Go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?”

Yeah, Rudy, people do love Eminem. As the rapper finished performing “Lose Yourself,” he took a knee in a nod to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who, as a player had kneeled in protest of police brutality and racial injustice against Black Americans. (Eminem has also referred to Kaep in several of his songs in the past.)

“The simple reality is that the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter,” he added, before mocking Snoop Dogg’s music and referring to him as “Snoop ‘Kill the Police Doggy’ Dogg.” (He was, seemingly, referring to Dogg’s “Police” lyrics: “Take your guns that you using to shoot each other / And start shooting these bitch-ass motherfucking police.”)

Eminem and Dogg joined the likes of Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Dre, who headlined the halftime show, said he was totally fine with Eminem’s decision to kneel. “Em taking the knee, that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that,” he told TMZ after the show.