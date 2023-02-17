Rolling Stone Live Tackles Epic Football Pre-Game Party in Phoenix

The football festivities in Phoenix began early this year, as Rolling Stone threw an epic pre-game party to remember. The event, which was in partnership with sports marketing talent agency Talent Resources Sports (TRS), took place at the Clayton House in Scottdale. The venue was packed to the brim with football fans, celebrity guests, music lovers and partygoers alike, creating a truly unforgettable evening.

The crowd (literally) got goosebumps as Travis Scott headlined the exclusive installment of Rolling Stone Live, bringing an unmatched punk-rock-type energy to the room, even walking into the crowd to share an intimate moment with fans. Scott’s 2019 chart-topper, “I’m The Highest In The Room,” blared through the speakers; a debatable statement, given the fact that the event provided guests with free Crown Royal cocktails and herbal treats, courtesy of Hemper and Jardín. Nevertheless, the crowd buzzed with excitement to watch a silhouetted Scott bounce on stage.

Travis Scott Matt Young

Meanwhile, in the Vivid Seats lounge, fire pits, comfy couches and complimentary Vivid-rita tequila cocktails kept the crowd cozy through the chilly desert night. The bar featured mysterious hands wearing posh white gloves which emerged through a branded greenery wall to award free bubbly and thousands of dollars in gift cards, good for event tickets from Vivid Seats. The scene attracted an array of curious customers, even the likes of musician and YouTube superstar, Nezza, who hung out and captured content in front of the wall, where she won a free Vivid Seats gift card of her own.

Nezza wasn’t the only Bay Area legend to grace Rolling Stone Live with their presence Friday night. G-Eazy also took the stage for a surprise collaboration with DJ Whoo Kid. “I just made this song in Paris two days ago,” G-Eazy confessed, while unveiling his latest unreleased masterpiece. The new song, which already has seemingly innate viral potential, samples Suzanne Vega’s 1992 song, “Tom’s Diner,” which was re-introduced to the world by TikTok nearly 30 years after it was released. Editor’s picks

Music wasn’t the only focus of the night, however. Rivalries brewed in the audience between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles jersey-clad superfans, fueled by the on-stage antics of DJ Irie and DJ Whoo Kid. A familiar face in football also took the stage, as pro-football champion Will Gholston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to make a toast to the American Cancer Society, the event’s official non-profit sponsor. Trending Tucker Carlson Calls Trump ‘Demonic Force’ in New Legal Filing One of the Most Controversial Movies Ever Is Back in Theaters ‘If We Quit Trying, It All Goes in the Sh-tter’: David Crosby's Final Words of Wisdom This Christian ‘Prophet’ Backed Trump in 2020. Now He Says God Favors DeSantis

John Salangsang

A silent auction also lined the walls of the event, presenting a myriad of eclectic items from signed football helmets to rare signed records from music superstars like Eric Clapton and The Rolling Stones. For the fashion-forward, Aviator Nation collaborated with Rolling Stone on a custom capsule merch collection, complete with hoodies, t-shirts, hats and sweatpants. Fans were seen throughout the party decked out in the limited drop, hydrating up on BODYARMOR SportWater and bopping to the roster of incredible musical performances.

Atmosphere Matt Young

As if the event wasn’t star-studded enough, French Montana dropped by to scope out the scene. Other celebrities also arrived in style, being escorted in by Wagoneer Jeeps. At the venue, they hung out backstage at the VIP Ace of Spades lounge, sipping golden Armand De Brignac Cuvée, supplied by Diageo. Self-proclaimed “Food God” Jonathan Cheban of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame danced from the VIP section banister, even hitting the “dougie” at one point during DJ Irie’s set, creating a truly memorable night of sights and sounds to lead up to the biggest sporting event of the year.