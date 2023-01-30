Travis Scott and Rolling Stone LIVE Head to The Big Game Weekend in Scottsdale

Rolling Stone is back for another big game celebration and with this year’s star-studded extravaganza, Rolling Stone LIVE will be one not to miss – with the multi-platinum recording artist Travis Scott as this year’s headliner, the crowd is undoubtedly in for an incredible night.

Rolling Stone LIVE emanates from The Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, February 10th at 9pm. Playing host to numerous celebrities, athletes, VIPs, influencers, and others in attendance, the evening will be a who’s who from around the world.

Rolling Stone LIVE will always deliver top artists with performances from Travis Scott, DJ & MC Irie, and DJ Whoo Kid. Scott, an eight-time Grammy award nominee, brings unparalleled energy and showmanship to live events.

The event marks the fifth Rolling Stone LIVE partnership with sports marketing agency Talent Resources Sports (TRS). Rolling Stone’s official ticketing partner Vivid Seats is also back in the mix continuing into its the third year of the partnership.

“We are thrilled to unite our network of superstar athletes, A-list celebrities, and the most influential people behind the business of sports for one of the hottest and most sought-after events, Rolling Stone Live,” said David Spencer, Co-Founder of Talent Resources Sports.

Celebrating the leading names in football and music and featuring iconic artists, the evening will include activations from Vivid Seats, an exclusive collaborative merch capsule from Aviator Nation, and the official charity partner American Cancer Society, making the immersive event the hottest pre-game ticket in town. Guests will be able to enjoy an array of cocktails from Crown Royal, the whisky first-ever partner of the NFL throughout the night along with BODYARMOR SportWater to keep everyone hydrated on the dance floor. Guests will enjoy Armand De Brignac, Ace Of Spade champagne in a special VIP Backstage area. Hemper joins forces with Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary to light up the event with an exclusive experiential lounge where guests will sample an assortment of top products like West Coast Cure & STIIIZY.

“We’re bringing the heat to Big Game weekend in Arizona. From our strategic partners to the incredible lineup of musicians and brand activations, this experience will be unlike anything Scottsdale has ever seen,” added Michael Heller, Co-Founder of Talent Resources Sports.

Previous iterations of Rolling Stone LIVE have featured musical acts such as The Kid LAROI, Ludacris, Migos, Big Sean, Steven Tyler, Charlie XCX, Elle King, T Pain, and 21 Savage, among others.

“We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone.

The Big Game weekend calls for some of the hottest and most sought-after names in sports and music. With Rolling Stone and TRS heading things up, this will be a sight Scottsdale will remember.

For hospitality packages please visit Rolling Stone Live or email hospitality@talentresources.com.