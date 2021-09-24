Explore the Best Venues in America With BJ the Chicago Kid, Saint Motel, Allison Russell, and More

Sueco, BJ the Chicago Kid, Saint Motel, Lawrence, and Allison Russell are among the artists scheduled perform this coming Monday, September 27th through Wednesday, September 29th on Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel.

Rounding out Rolling Stone’s coverage of the Best Music Cities and Venues, the three-day digital event will be a celebration of some of the country’s best musical hubs, focusing on New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The lineup will feature local artists, producers, venue owners, and more — all coming together to represent their favorite cities and personify their musical spirits.

Hosted by Rolling Stone on Twitch’s Jon Weigell, the digital event will also feature numerous Rolling Stone staff members, including associate photo editor Griffin Lotz, writers Ethan Millman and Samantha Hissong, editors Joseph Hudak and Jon Freeman, and more discussing the musical identities of each iconic city.

Rolling Stone on Twitch

Day one will feature talent from across New York City, including performances by Deem Spencer, Flor de Toloache, and Lawrence, as well as interviews with D. Prosper from the venue Soul in the Horn and Lane Banning and Ruven of Moon Studios.

Day two brings the focus to Los Angeles, with performing artists Sueco, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Saint Motel, featuring discussions with musician Austin Millz and Gold–Diggers manager Simon Horrocks.

And finally, day three will bring the event to a close celebrating the Music City – Nashville, Tennessee. The lineup includes live sets from Daniel Tashian, Allison Russell, and Adia Victoria, a musical discourse with producer Daniel Knobler, and talks with Dave Brown and Mike Grimes of the Basement and the Basement East.

The event can be viewed live exclusively on Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel, from 2 p.m to 7 p.m. ET daily this coming Monday through Wednesday­. Check out the channel page for more information on scheduling. Follow Rolling Stone on Twitch to be a part of the story in the chat and subscribe for exclusive bonuses. You can also join the discussion 24/7 on the official Discord channel.