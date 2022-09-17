Watch: Behind-the-Scenes From Life Is Beautiful

Tune-in live today from 5:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT for exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and more.

Friday kicked off the annual Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival and Rolling Stone on Twitch was on the ground for all of the behind-the-scenes coverage. Airing live from 11th Street Records, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper spent the inaugural day of the festival soaking in the Vegas sun and catching up with numerous performing artists before and after their sets.

Take a look below at some of the highlights from the show.

Blu DeTiger wants you to text her — No, really.

Charlie Cooper knows more about the boys of COIN than they do.

Claire Rosinkranz uploaded her biggest hit then immediately deleted TikTok.

Rochelle Jordan is ready for her diva era.

Grandson learned the word “fuck” from the pages of Rolling Stone magazine.

Shaggy sings almost the same as Frank Sinatra.

